Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (4th left); his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (3rd left); Chief of Staff to the Governor, Rt. Hon. Dr. Festus Uzor (middle); his wife, Nnenna (3rd right); children and the officiating priests and Reverend Sisters, during the Thanksgiving Mass/ Reception in honour of Dr. Uzor by Iwollo Community, held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Ezeagu L.G.A, yesterday.

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State presenting copies of the state’s 2018 budget in the chambers of the State’s House of Assembly after reading his budget speech yesterday.
December 28, 2017
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (2nd left), with the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev. Godfrey Onah (left); Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Francis Onaga (2nd right); and his counterpart from Catholic Diocese of Awgu, Most Rev. John Okoye, during a courtesy visit at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.
December 19, 2017
Nigerian music superstar, Davido with Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Adesola Adeduntan, during a courtesy visit by Davido to the Corporate Headquarters of FirstBank, as part of activities marked to create awareness for Davido’s forthcoming #30BillionConcert.
December 18, 2017