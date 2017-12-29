Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (4th left); his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo (3rd left); Chief of Staff to the Governor, Rt. Hon. Dr. Festus Uzor (middle); his wife, Nnenna (3rd right); children and the officiating priests and Reverend Sisters, during the Thanksgiving Mass/ Reception in honour of Dr. Uzor by Iwollo Community, held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Ezeagu L.G.A, yesterday.

December 29, 2017 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

General Manager External Relations, The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, Igo Weli; President, Petroleum Technologies Association of Nigeria (PETAN), Bank Anthony Okoroafor; Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), Bayo Ojulari; and SNEPCo’s Nigerian Content Manager, Austin Uzoka, at the PETAN Awards Ceremony in Lagos.