Gov. Okowa partially lifts Delta lockdown

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has approved a partial lifting of ban on movements in the state effective Thursday.

In a broadcast to the people of the state on Tuesday, Governor Okowa said this would enable people engage in economic/business activities between 6am and 7pm daily.

He said security agencies would be on hand to ensure strict compliance with the time frame.

Okowa’s approval of the lifting of the ban on movements in Delta is coming on the heels of President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement in his national broadcast on Monday night that state governors may adapt and expand the guidelines he issued to curb the spread of COVID-19, based on their unique circumstances provided they maintain alignment with the measures he issued.

Addressing the people of Delta, Okowa however said despite the partial lifting of ban, conferences, sporting activities, gathering of people in convention/event centres, sports fields, public/open spaces, as well as recreational and cultural/communal activities remained banned until May 31.

He also said that while burials and weddings would be allowed, the social distancing rule of six feet apart must be applied, and the number of guests must not exceed 50.

The governor said all schools, both public and private, remained closed until Sunday May 31, 2020.

Also to remain closed until May 31 are entertainment centres, including cinemas, bars and night clubs.

“Restaurants/Canteens/Beer Parlours are to operate on take-away basis while hotels will be allowed to open (with in-room dining) but their restaurants, bars and night clubs remain closed till further notice.

“While transport services (keke, taxis, buses) are allowed to operate, number of passengers shall be as follows: -– 2 persons at the back for keke; one person at the front seat and two persons at the back for a taxi; 10-12 persons for a 16-seater/18-seater bus,” the governor said.

He said airports in the state would remain closed to passenger traffic till further notice.