Guber election: l don’t have power to postpone Ondo APC primaries — Bello

Chairman of Ondo State All Progressives Congress (APC), Governorship Primary Election Committee, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, has turned down the request by six governorship aspirants calling for the postponement of today’s (Monday) primaries.

Governor Yahaya, at a meeting with the aspirants, pointedly told them that he has no such power to postpone the governorship primaries.

Ten out the 12 governorship aspirants attended the meeting held at a popular hotel at Ijapo, Akure, the state capital.

The six aspirants, who wanted the election postponed, hinged their reason on the fact that they had not been given the list of delegates that will participate in the primaries.

They posited that “holding the primaries on Monday is an injustice of the highest order.”

The aspirants, who called for the postponement, include Isaacs Kekemeke, Sola Iji, Olayide Adelami, Bukola Adetola, Olusola Oke and Jumoke Anifowose.

They wondered why the delegates’ list has not been presented to the aspirants a few hours to the primaries.

Responding, the Kogi State Governor, Bello, told the aspirants that his duty was to conduct a credible primary election.

According to him, “I don’t have the power to postpone Monday’s (today) primaries. We will go ahead with the exercise.

“There is no perfect election anywhere, even in advanced countries like the United States of America.”