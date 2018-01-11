Herdsmen have declared war on Nigeria – Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, said yesterday that herdsmen have declared war on Nigeria and urged President Muhammadu Buhari to stop their activities without further evasiveness.

Soyinka, in a statement, entitled ‘’Impunity Rides Again’’, said the present administration should not make the mistake its predecessor made that gave vent to escalation of ongoing Boko Haram crisis in the North East.

His declaration came as the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, also, yesterday, apologised to Benue people over his comments which described the killings in the state as a fallout of communal crisis and vowed to fish out the perpetrators and get them prosecuted.