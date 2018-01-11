Buhari appoints substantive DG for NIA

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday approved the appointment of Ahmed Rufai Abubakar as the substantive Director-General for the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the new DG is a retired career Foreign Service officer, who till his appointment served as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs/International Relations.

Adesina said Abubakar’s appointment took immediate effect.

The statement read in part, “Abubakar had extensive experience working with the United Nations in peace support operations, mediation process, preventive diplomacy and good offices, as well as the promotion of good governance and respect for the rule of law and human rights.

“He also briefly served as Senior Adviser at the Multinational Joint Task Force with headquarters in Ndjamena, Chad, before his appointment as SSAP.

“Abubakar holds a B.A degree in French Language and Literature, and an M.A degree in Francophone Maghrebian Literature, both from Bayero University, Kano. He is also fluent in English and Arabic.

“The appointment takes immediate effect.”

Buhari had on October 30, 2017 sacked the former DG, Ambassador Ayo Oke.

The President had on April 19 suspended him and constituted a three-man committee led by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to investigate him.

The panel probed Oke on the discovery of large amounts of foreign and local currencies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, for which NIA is laying claim.

The committee had the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN); and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, as members