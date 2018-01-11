Army deploys troops to Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa to stop killer herdsmen

The Nigerian Army has deployed Special Forces to Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa States to quell the activities of rampaging killer herdsmen.

Herdsmen in the three states have been killing and maiming innocent farmers and setting their houses ablaze.

A statement from the Nigerian Army on its twitter page: @HQNigeriaArmy on Wednesday said “Nigerian Army has deployed Special Forces To Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa States to secure vulnerable communities and prevent further attacks.”

In Benue State, herdsmen have killed over 50 villagers in a gruesome attack on New Year Day and few days ago.

