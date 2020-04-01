I felt totally sick after losing Grammy, says Burna Boy

Singer and songwriter, Burna Boy on Tuesday said he felt “totally sick” after losing out at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

Burna Boy, whose legal name is Damini Ogulu, had been nominated in the Best World Music Album category with his groundbreaking ‘African Giant’.

But, last January, he lost to Beninese singer-songwriter, Angelique Kidjo.

“Sick. Totally sick,” he said on his Twitter page while responding to a fan on how he felt after realising he wasn’t going to win.

“But my musical Mother @angeliquekidjo told me everything I needed to understand about the Grammys. So now I’m “Twice as Tall” (that’s the name of my next album by the way dropping in July by the grace of the Most High).”

Apparently, it was also the first time he was announcing the release of his new album.

His Grammy comments were part of a tweet-chat with his audience on the social networking site.

“Yes I’m bored,” he said at the beginning of the tweet-chat on Tuesday. “And I have excess time now. Trust me.”

His boredom appeared to be a reference to the lockdown implemented by the Nigerian government on major cities – Lagos and Abuja – on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I started in 2010, I was motivated by my talent, passion, family, AFRICA and FELA,” he said, responding to a question on how he began his career.

“Twitter does not have enough space for me to talk about the challenges. Just know that the challenges don’t stop when you are on top, they get WORSE.”

When former Big Brother Nigeria star, Tacha (Natacha Akide) asked him what it was like growing up in Port Harcourt and chasing his dream, Burna Boy said it was both beautiful and hell at the same time.

“But it showed me all the lessons I needed to learn to face the world,” he said. – Channels.