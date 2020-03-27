Igwe Orizu bars visitors to palace

Igwe Nnewi, Dr. Kenneth Orizu 111, has bared visitors to his palace and suspended the references of cases to the Palace Arbitration Panel as part of measures to guard against the spread of coronavirus pandemic in his community.

Orizu, who is the Grand Patron Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers also suspended all religious and social gatherings, including traditional marriages and burials.

A statement by Prince Obi Orizu made available to newsmen in Abuja, said: “As part of efforts aimed at curtailing the continued spread of the pandemic coronavirus, the Igwe of Nnewi, Kenneth Orizu 111, has restricted visitors and the referral of cases to the Palace Arbitration Panel for determination except on extreme emergencies.

“There is also the restriction on visitors and suspension of the sittings of the Palace Arbitration Panels and the General suspension of usual meetings and all occasions involving more than 30 people at the Palace.

“Igwe Orizu the 111 urged Nigerians to adhere strictly to all safety procedures as ordered by the NCDC, federal and state governments, called for prayers for the eradication of the scourge and the quick recovery of all those already suffering from the virus.

“Igwe Orizu the 111 who is the oldest monarch in Africa further advised Nigerians to stick to all the advisory including self isolation and social distancing, the regular washing of the hands with soap and disinfecting with sanitizers as announced by the NCDC and the Federal Ministry Of Health.

“He subsequently cancelled all social gatherings including traditional marriages and burials in the commercial city of Nnewi noting that all visits to the palace. All social and religious gatherings would resume as soon as the pandemic is curtailed. He commended the efforts of the federal and state governments in curtailing the virus while commiserating with those suffering from the deadly virus and prayed that God would bring the disease to an end soonest by providing a cure.”

Anambra places border areas under watch, vigilance group begins enforcement of restriction orders

Anambra Government has placed its six entry points under watch as part of measures toward containing the spread of coronavirus in the state.

This followed the government’s multi-sectoral approach aimed at combating spread of COVID-19, involving the use of thermometers for reading temperatures of commuters at border points.

Commissioner for Transport, Christian Madubuko, announced this during an inspection tour of some border areas at Onitsha Bridge Head and Amansea bordering Enugu state.

Madubuko urged transport operators to move with passenger manifest at this challenging time to ease contact-tracing in the event of any identified case.

“We are making efforts to see that those coming from other states comply with our directive. We want to check where they are coming from, and where they are going to, in order to ascertain whether they are properly manifested. We have our monitoring teams in other areas to ensure that no place is left out in this task,’’ Madubuko said.

He urged that commuters with high temperature or suspected case of the virus, should be reported to Health Ministry or relevant agencies for immediate diagnosis.

Some of the drivers, who spoke with Daily Sun, commended the initiative of the state government in tackling the global health emergency.

Anambra has boundaries with six states, including Enugu, Imo, Abia, Delta, Kogi and Rivers.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Anambra State Vigilante Supervisory Committee, Ikechukwu Aduba, has ordered operatives of the Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG) to commence the immediate enforcement of COVID-19 restriction orders issued by the government recently.

Aduba in a statement, directed Senior Zonal Supervisors of the local security outfit to mobilise their men and ensure total implementation of the directives issued by Governor Willie Obiano few days ago to forestall possible spread of the deadly virus in the state. Aduba, who is Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Vigilante Matters, also directed the Senior Zonal Supervisors of the AVG in the three senatorial districts to mobilise the chairmen, commanders and men of the group to carry out the enforcement in collaboration with the police and other security agencies.

The restriction order affects traditional marriages, church weddings, Ofala and masquerade festivals, funeral rites, naming ceremonies which are banned in the state till further notice. Other activities barred are chieftaincies, street football, football matches and public gatherings.

Otti distributes medical items to hospitals in Umuahia

Former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia, Alex Otti, yesterday distributed medical items to the Federal Medical Centre and Madonna Catholic Hospital, both in Umuahia, for the prevention of the spread of coronavirus.

The distribution of the items, which was handled by his media aide, Ferdinand Ekeoma, was facilitated by the Alex Otti Foundation.

Presenting the items to Madonna Catholic Hospital, Umuahia, Ekeoma described the gesture as the foundation’s modest contribution to save the lives of the people.

“A time like this, when the coronavirus pandemic is ravaging the whole world, calls for support to enable the hospitals to provide adequate medicare to Abia residents.

“It is the foundation’s little way to encourage the benefitting hospitals to continue to save lives.”

A member of the Board of Madonna Catholic Hospital, Dr Charity Egwuekwe, who received the items on behalf of the hospital, thanked Otti and his foundation for “the noble and humanitarian gesture”.