Ikeja Electric records reduced ATC&C, commits to improved service delivery

Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) recorded several achievements last year including the reduction in Aggregated Technical and Commercial Collection (ATC&C) losses, the introduction of e-billing system and improved sustainable power through its bilateral agreements, despite challenges that characterised the power sector in 2019.

According to a statement signed by the Head of Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric, Felix Ofulue, Ikeja Electric’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Folake Soetan, noted that Ikeja Electric took a bold step towards improved sustainable power through the bilateral initiative.

According to her, the company had successfully reduced her ATC&C losses from about 31.3 per cent last year to 24.5 per cent presently. ATC & C refers to reduction, which is the difference between the amount of electricity received by a Distribution Company from the Transmission Company and the amount of electricity for which it invoices its customers plus the loss of the adjusted collection.

Soetan said: “2019 was a phenomenal year for us at Ikeja Electric. Despite the huge challenges we thrived and flourished. We tested new waters, learnt amazing lessons and set the pace in the Nigerian Power Industry. We were able to reduce our ATC&C losses from 31.3% to 24.5%, introduced e-billing, started the experiment towards improved sustainable power through the bilateral initiative and optimised our existing systems through innovations.”

Speaking further she said: “We are committed to providing access to an affordable and reliable power supply in line with the SDG 7 as we pursue our vision of being the provider of choice where energy is consumed.

“In 2020 we will deliver exceptional service to our customers, improve the quality of power supply and partner with the key industry players to build a sustainable power sector in Nigeria. ‘We are Ikeja Electric, We bring Energy to Live’,” she noted.

The Disco has continued to demonstrate its commitment to improved service delivery by working in line with Meter Asset Provider (MAP) Scheme to close the metering gap.

It introduced the E-billing (electronic billing) system which enables effective delivery of bills to customers via SMS, email and USSD platforms. And recently announced the IE Mobile App which allows customers to view their bills, make complaints, request a connection, check supply availability and chat live.

With its customers spread across the northern part of Lagos State and parts of Ogun State, Ikeja Electric operates through the six Business Units located in Ikeja, Oshodi, Akowonjo, Ikorodu, Shomolu and Abule-Egba.

Ikeja Electric is the largest Nigerian electricity distribution company.