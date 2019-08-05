I’m a disciple of Aminu Kano, says Jega

A former Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Attahiru Jega, has said that he joined the Peoples Redemption Party because he remains a disciple of its founder, the late Mallam Aminu Kano.

The former President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities during the military administration of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida presently teaches Political Science at Bayero University, Kano.

He was asked to confirm a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the PRP, Abdul Gombe, that he had joined the party to chair the Committee of its Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat Analysis.

The choice of Jega was ratified during the 62nd National Executive Committee meeting of the PRP held in Kaduna on June 22.

While confirming that he had joined PRP, Jega said, “Yes, I am one of his (Aminu Kano’s disciples,” but gave no details.

Gombe had said Jega was chosen to reposition the PRP for more nationalistic outlook ahead of the 2023 general election. Punch