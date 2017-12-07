I’m fulfilling all my campaign promises, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said nobody could disabuse the minds of Nigerians on his clear intentions for the country and its citizens concerning his electoral promises ahead of the 2015 presidential election which he won.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President spoke while paying homage to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, at the start of his two-day state visit to Kano.

“The three things we said in our campaign on security, economy and fighting corruption, nobody will be able to successfully disabuse the minds of Nigerians on our clear intentions for our country and our people,” the President was quoted as saying.

Buhari assured all Nigerians that the fight against the degraded Boko Haram will be sustained, in addition to the positive trends in the economy and the fight against corruption.

He recounted his fond memories of Kano as a symbol of peace, trade, commerce and industry in Nigeria.

“If there is a problem here, the whole country has a problem. I remember the industry and employment people get in Kano.

“Before the problem in the North East, I remember the number of articulated vehicles that left this city to Maiduguri and the Cameroons, and the number of vehicles that came in from Chad and Niger, providing millions of jobs to Nigerians.

“A lot of people in Nigeria didn’t realise how much the instability in the North East has cost the people and the industry here,” the President said. – Punch.