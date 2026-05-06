The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointments of Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe as Minister of Power, giving legislative backing to President Bola Tinubu’s latest cabinet reshuffle aimed at strengthening diplomacy and stabilising the country’s troubled electricity sector.

The confirmations followed the nominees’ screening at plenary, where they were subjected to scrutiny and responded to questions from lawmakers before being cleared by the Committee of the Whole.

Tinubu, in separate letters transmitted on Tuesday, sought the Senate’s approval for the appointments in line with constitutional provisions.

The requests were read on the floor by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The letter partly read, “In compliance with the provisions of Section 147(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate the nomination of Ambassador Shola Enikolaye as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest regards,” he added.

The nomination was subsequently referred to the Committee of the Whole for urgent consideration, in line with Senate procedure for cabinet nominees.

In a separate correspondence, Tinubu also sought legislative approval for Tegbe.

The letter partly read, “In compliance with the provisions of Section 147(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate the nomination of Mr Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“While I hope this request will receive the expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept the assurances of my highest regards.”

Akpabio, after reading the letter, referred the nomination to the Committee of the Whole for immediate consideration.

“This correspondence is referred to the Committee of the Whole for immediate action,” he said.

He also assured that the upper chamber would prioritise the requests, fast-tracking the screening and confirmation process.

Enikanolaiye’s confirmation formalises his return to the forefront of Nigeria’s foreign policy architecture. A career diplomat with over three decades of service, he was nominated in April as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

The Kogi State-born envoy, who hails from Igbagun in Yagba East Local Government Area, previously served as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and International Relations and rose to the rank of Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

His diplomatic career spans key postings in Addis Ababa, Belgrade, Ottawa, London and New Delhi, positioning him as a seasoned hand expected to support Nigeria’s international engagements at a time of shifting global alliances.

Tegbe’s appointment, on the other hand, comes at a critical juncture for Nigeria’s power sector, which continues to grapple with grid instability, liquidity shortfalls and infrastructure deficits despite ongoing reforms under the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

His nomination follows the exit of former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, who resigned in March 2026 to pursue the Oyo State governorship race ahead of the 2027 elections, in compliance with a directive mandating political appointees seeking elective office to step down.

In an earlier statement, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the nomination was intended to reinforce reforms, improve grid reliability and unlock investment into the sector.

Tegbe, an indigene of Oyo State, brings over three decades of experience in fiscal policy and economic reform across both public and private sectors. He is a former Senior Partner and Head of Advisory Services at KPMG Africa and currently serves as Director-General and Global Liaison for the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership.

He also chaired the National Tax Policy Implementation Committee inaugurated in 2025 and has been actively involved in regulatory and institutional reforms within the electricity sector, including engagements with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company.

With the Senate’s confirmation, both men are now set to assume office, as the Tinubu administration seeks to recalibrate its economic and foreign policy priorities amid mounting domestic and global pressures.