I’m ready to work with Akume – Ortom

There are strong indications that the feud between Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom and his estranged godfather, Senator George Akume, will be resolved soon.

Ortom dropped the hint on Saturday while addressing the Mutua Union of Tiv in Maryland, the United States.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the governor said he looked forward to having a good working relationship with the minister-designate in the interest of the state.

Ortom commended President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating the ex-governor for a seat in his cabinet.

He emphasised the need for greater unity among the Tiv at home and abroad for the development of the state.

Ortom said, “The security of lives and property and the overall development of the state remain our priority. I, therefore, solicit the support of Benue sons and daughters in the Diaspora to help us sustain the efforts we are making towards development.

“Let me appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating Senator George Akume as minister. As governor, I look forward to working together with Senator Akume towards the development of Benue State.”

The Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, also called for the resuscitation of teaching and writing in Tiv language in schools in the state with emphasis on entrepreneurial studies.