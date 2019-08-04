Imo Assembly confirms 17 nominees as commissioners

The Imo State House of Assembly has confirmed all the 17 commissioner nominees who appeared before it for screening.

Governor Emeka Ihedioha on Tuesday sent a list of 17 commissioner nominees to the Assembly which was read by the Speaker.

The lawmakers, who started the screening of the commissioner-designates during the plenary on Thursday, said the open screening would afford the people of the state the opportunity to know and assess them.

The first nominee to be grilled was a former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Prof. Viola Onwuliri.

Onwuliri after the screening said she accepted her nomination as a commissioner, having served as a minister because of her passion to contribute to the development of the state.

She said if confirmed as a commissioner, she would use her contacts to bring progress to the state.