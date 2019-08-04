Katsina police arrest five suspected kinappers Published

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Katsina State Police Command has foiled an attempt by six suspected kidnappers to collect a N15m ransom from a housewife, Hajiya Habiba.

Five of the suspects have already been arrested and are currently in prison custody.

They are AbdulRahman Hashimu, Umar Sada, Isiyaku Ya’u, Ado Nasiru and Abdulrahman Mamuda.

The sixth member, Adda’u Lawal, is currently at large.

Apart from Ya’u, Hashimu, Sada, Nasiru, Mamuda and Lawal are from Yar’liyau village in Kurfi Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that the six men stormed Habiba’s residence at Yar’liyau village, where they allegedly robbed her of N52,700 and kidnapped her.

Habiba, 65, was said to have been initially kept in a bush before the suspects took her to a house belonging to Ya’u at Yargamji village in Batagarawa Local Government Area.

They reportedly demanded N15m for her release.

However, SARS stormed the house where Habiba was kept and rescued her. The officers arrested Hashimu, Sada and Ya’u on the spot.

The police later arrested Nasiru and Mamuda. All the five men reportedly confessed to the crime.