Katsina police arrest five suspected kinappers Published

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Katsina  State Police Command has foiled  an   attempt by six suspected  kidnappers to collect a N15m ransom from a housewife, Hajiya Habiba.

Five of the suspects  have already been arrested and are currently in prison custody.

They are AbdulRahman Hashimu, Umar Sada, Isiyaku Ya’u, Ado Nasiru and Abdulrahman Mamuda.

The sixth member, Adda’u Lawal, is currently at large.

Apart from Ya’u, Hashimu, Sada, Nasiru, Mamuda and Lawal  are from Yar’liyau village in Kurfi Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that the six men stormed Habiba’s residence at Yar’liyau village,  where they allegedly robbed her of N52,700  and kidnapped her.

Habiba, 65, was said to have been initially kept in a bush before the suspects  took her to a house belonging to Ya’u at Yargamji village in Batagarawa  Local Government Area.

They reportedly demanded N15m for her release.

However,  SARS  stormed  the house where Habiba  was kept and  rescued her. The officers  arrested  Hashimu, Sada and Ya’u  on the spot.

The police  later  arrested Nasiru and Mamuda. All the five men reportedly confessed  to the crime.

