Imo: My govt has zero tolerance for looting, says Uzodinma

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, on Tuesday said he had zero tolerance for corruption.

Uzodinma said this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachukwu.

He said there was no truth in the allegations that his aides were looting the state government property.

The statement read in part, “The Government of Imo State under Senator Hope Uzodinma is made up of credible Imo sons and daughters who have zero tolerance for criminality.

“The government is proud of such personnel who have the fear of God and are solely committed to the service of the good people of Imo State.

“The rumour making the rounds on alleged looting in Imo State Government House is nothing but a lie from the pit of hell.

“Under the government of Senator Uzodinma, Imo people are happy that the looters they saw yesterday they will not see again today.

“Governor Uzodinma does not only have confidence in the aides he has assembled to work with him, he also has implicit confidence in the entire Imo State workforce and together they are working to ensure that Imo people are made prosperous.”