International Champions Cup: Kane halfway stunner beats Juventus in Singapore

Harry Kane produced a moment of magic, scoring from the halfway line in injury time as Tottenham beat Juventus 3-2 in a magnificent game in Singapore.

It was the final decisive moment in an International Champions Cup game in which both sides had led.

Eric Lamela had tapped Spurs in front before Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo turned the game in favour of the Italian champions.

Ronaldo gave the crowd the moment it craved with a low eight-yard finish.

But Tottenham’s £53.8m record signing Tanguy Ndombele – introduced for his debut just after the hour – used his first touch to provide the through ball for Lucas Moura to equalise.

The game seemed certain to go to penalties until Kane, on as a half-time substitute, looked up about a stride inside the Juventus half and sent the ball sailing over former Arsenal keeper Wojciech Szczesny and into the net.

It was a fitting end to a marvellous game, which included a debut for Juventus’ newest signing, Matthijs de Ligt.

Judging by the reaction of the supporters, this was not so much Juventus against Tottenham as Ronaldo against Son Heung-min: one of the world’s most popular and recognisable footballer against – on present form – Asia’s best player.

Any time either of them touched the ball, the crowd was in a frenzy. In fact, Ronaldo missed with an overhead kick and a header – which was actually a very good chance – yet still drew screams.

If Ronaldo was frustrated at wasting the headed chance, he was incredulous when Tottenham defender Kyle Walker-Peters blocked a goal-bound flick that seemed certain to put the Italian side ahead.

Son does not have the overt showmanship of his fellow number seven.

The South Korean is the ultimate team man, an attitude that brought Tottenham their goal, given he could easily have gone on his own rather than lay off a pass to 17-year-old Troy Parrott for the shot that ended up at Lamela’s feet.

Son hit a post in the opening stages of a half Tottenham dominated, despite Pochettino naming a mix-and-match starting line-up for their first game since losing the Champions League final to Liverpool on 1 June.

Pochettino’s side contained four outfield players who have barely made a first-team appearance between them. – BBC Sports.