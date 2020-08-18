International flights resume Aug 29

The federal government on Monday announced that international flights would resume in Nigeria by August 29.

The Minister for Aviation, Sen. Sirika Hadi, disclosed this through his Twitter account.

According to the tweet, Lagos and Abuja international airports will resume first.

The tweet read; ”Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the 29th of August, 2020.

”Beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption. Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course.

”We thank you for your patience”.