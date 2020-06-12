Netflix partners Nigerian media amazon, Mo Abudu, in major deal

Netflix on Friday announced that it signed a deal with the movie producer, Mo Abudu.

The America streaming giant announced this via its verified Twitter handle.

The partnership with Netflix will see on-screen adaptations of literary works by two award-winning Nigerian authors, Wole Soyinka and Lola Shoneyin.

Lola Shoneyin’s debut novel, “The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives,” will be developed into a series, and Soyinka’s play, “Death and the King’s Horseman,” will be adapted into a film.

According to Netflix, MoAbudu, who owns a movie production company, EbonyLife TV, will work with the team at Netflix to produce the two new Nigerian originals plus licensed films and a series.

Mo Abudu wrote on Instagram, “It truly is time to tell our stories and I am super pleased that we have an opportunity to do this now in partnership with the world’s leading internet entertainment service with 183 million paid members in over 190 countries. We really are truly changing the narrative and I am so grateful.

“The deal signed by EbonyLife with Netflix is unprecedented and groundbreaking on our continent.

“We will over the next few years produce two major IP titles – “The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives” by the super talented writer, Lola Shoneyin and “Death and the King’s Horseman” by Africa’s first Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka.”