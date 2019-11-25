Kaduna govt marks 300 houses for demolition

At least 300 houses might be pulled down in some parts of Kaduna by the Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Agency (KASUPDA) as the state government embarks on its urban renewal exercise.

Already findings gathered that some of the houses that were marked for demolition are still under construction while others had been completed and were being occupied.

Yusuf Zomo, a landlord who spoke on behalf of the affected persons on Sunday said officials of KASUPDA stormed the communities around 12 midnight on Friday and started demolishing the houses without any prior notice.

Findings showed that most of the houses were partially destroyed while in some cases fences were pulled down.

Zomo alleged that personnel of KASUPDA, accompanied by armed security agents, arrived the communities with bulldozers and went from place to place demolishing the houses, alleging that, ‘at least 300 houses might be pulled down in the process!

He listed the affected communities as Baban Saura, Anguwan Waziri, Karji, Tsohon Kamanzo, and Angwan Maigyero all located along Yakowa road, Kaduna.

“Initially they said they didn’t want to see containers on the road and owners of containers were directed to remove them from the road. The owners of the containers complied with the directive,” he said.

“At about 12 midnight on Friday when everybody was sleeping, they (KASUPDA ) moved in with caterpillars and bulldozers. They were accompanied by armed security men who threatened to shoot anyone who came close to them.