Kaduna Govt warns residents of imminent flooding

The Kaduna State Government on Saturday warned people living close to the Kaduna River to relocate to safer areas because of the possibility of flooding in the area.

The state Commissioner for Environment, Mr Ibrahim Husseini, said the warning became necessary because of the river’s rising water levels.

He also told residents to desist from dumping refuse into waterways and drainage to prevent flooding.

Husseini said, “The Ministry of Environment and the Kaduna Environmental Protection Authority are drawing the attention of residents living close to the Kaduna River and other flood-prone areas to temporarily relocate to safer areas.

“The Nigerian Meteorological Agency and the National Emergency Management Agency have predicted that Kaduna and other states may experience flooding as the Kaduna River and Benue River’s water levels have continued to rise since July.

“Residents should imbibe the habit of clearing gutters and drainage in their communities to guard against floods.

Communities are also advised to cooperate with all relevant government agencies.”