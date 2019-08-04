Kaduna Govt warns residents of imminent flooding

August 4, 2019 0

The Kaduna State Government on Saturday warned  people  living close to the Kaduna River to relocate to safer areas because of the possibility of flooding in the area.

The state Commissioner for Environment, Mr Ibrahim Husseini, said the warning became necessary  because of  the  river’s rising water  levels.

He also told residents to desist from dumping refuse  into  waterways and drainage  to prevent  flooding.

Husseini said, “The Ministry of Environment and the Kaduna Environmental Protection Authority are drawing the attention of residents living close to the Kaduna River and other flood-prone areas to temporarily relocate to safer areas.

“The Nigerian Meteorological Agency and the National Emergency Management Agency  have predicted that Kaduna and other states may experience flooding as the Kaduna River and Benue River’s water levels  have continued to rise since July.

“Residents should imbibe the habit of clearing gutters and drainage in their communities to guard against floods.

Communities are also advised to cooperate with all relevant government agencies.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

El-Zakzaky’s plight worsens as elder brother declares him a terrorist

Elder brother of Sheikh Ibraheem Yakubu El-Zakzaky, the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), ...