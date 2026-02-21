Three major opposition parties—the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) —are missing on the ballot papers for the Kano State House of Assembly by-election holding on Saturday, as reported by Arise News.

The by-election is being conducted to fill two vacant seats in the state assembly following the deaths of the former lawmakers last year, who were members of the NNPP before their demise.

According to Arise News, “three major opposition political parties are missing on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ballot for the by-election holding today in Kano.” The report added that “nine political parties, excluding PDP, NNPP and ADC, are boldly listed on the ballot papers.”

The by-election has recorded low voter turnout in several polling units across Kano Municipal Local Government Area, despite the early arrival of INEC officials.

As of mid-morning, “many polling units had only a handful of voters, with INEC officials seated and prepared, awaiting more constituents.”

Security personnel were strategically deployed to ensure order and safeguard voters and electoral staff. Observers noted “a strong presence of security personnel deployed across the area,” although many polling units had only a few voters waiting to cast their ballots.

INEC officials were seen seated and prepared, with electoral materials arranged, as they patiently awaited the arrival of more voters.