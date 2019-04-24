Kwara lawmakers pass bill barring governor from sacking council chairmen

A Bill for a law to amend the Kwara State Local Government (Amendment) Law No. 3 of 2006, which makes it impossible for the state governor to dissolve elected local government councils at will, has been passed by the State House of Assembly.

The amended law initiated by member representing Oke-Ogun Constituency, Mr. Kamal Fagbemi, now makes it unconstitutional for the state Governor to unilaterally dissolve democratically elected local government councils in the state.

Speaking after the passage of the amendment bill into law, the Deputy Speaker, Mr. Mathew Okedare, who presided over the Tuesday’s sitting, directed the Clerk of the House, Hajia Halimat Jummai Kperogi, to prepare a clean copy for the governor’s assent, pointing out that the third tier of government was strategic to accelerated socio-economic transformation of the state.

Speaking during the consideration of the general principles of the amendment Bill, Fagbemi had, while urging his colleagues to ensure the passage of the bill, said the amendment became imperative in view of the fact that the principal law was consistent with the provision of the 1999 Constitution.