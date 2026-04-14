Spain’s government has approved a sweeping plan to grant legal status to up to 500,000 undocumented migrants, a move aimed at formally integrating them into the country’s workforce and broader society.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez defended the decision, describing it as both “an act of justice” and a practical necessity for Spain. In a letter shared on social media, the socialist leader said the initiative seeks “to acknowledge the reality of nearly half a million people who already form part of our everyday lives”.

Under the proposal, eligible migrants will receive a one-year residence permit that can be renewed.

Applicants must demonstrate they have lived in Spain for at least five months and possess a clean criminal record. The application window runs from 16 April to the end of June.

Sánchez also emphasised the broader contribution of migrants, saying they help “build the rich, open and diverse Spain that we are and to which we aspire”.

He added that regularising their status would support the economy and sustain public services, particularly as Spain faces an ageing population.

The prime minister further noted that Spain’s history of emigration makes the policy a morally appropriate step.

The Funcas think-tank estimates there are about 840,000 undocumented migrants currently in Spain, most of them from Latin America.

The policy has drawn mixed reactions. The conservative opposition People’s Party (PP) has vowed to challenge the plan, arguing it rewards illegal migration and could encourage more arrivals.

The party claims the government’s projections are too low, suggesting as many as one million migrants could seek legal status, and labelled the proposal an “outrage”.

Support has come from other quarters, including the Catholic Church, which has backed the legislation.

For many migrants, the scheme offers a pathway to stability. Ricardo, a Bolivian graphic designer who has struggled to secure consistent work, said: “This is going to benefit a lot of people, give them access to work and to a better quality of life. And it means more money for the Spanish state and more workers will be legally available for employers.”

Spain has previously implemented similar regularisation programmes under both Socialist and PP governments.

The most recent was in 2005, when 577,000 people were granted residency under a Socialist administration.