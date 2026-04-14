The Iranian Government has on Tuesday estimated that the cost of the war launched by the United States (U.S.) and Israel since February is 270 billion dollars.

The government spokeswoman, Fatemeh Mohajerani, told the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti that the figure was a preliminary estimate.

According to Mohajerani, the first step in putting a more complete figure on the extent of the reparations will be to evaluate damage to buildings.

With this, the economic losses and lost tax revenues would be analysed.

She said that the Iranian government would seek compensation from the U.S. and Israel.

He added that the topic has been part of the negotiations with the U.S. during the landmark direct talks in Islamabad over the weekend. – dpa/NAN.