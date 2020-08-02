Lagos govt orders reopening of churches, mosques Aug 7, 9

Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday ordered the re-opening of places of worship from August 7.

Worship centres and other social gatherings were banned in the state since March as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 had earlier announced the reopening of churches and mosques in the country but the Lagos State government insisted that worship centres remained shut.

However, while speaking at a media briefing on Saturday, the governor said, “Places of worship in Lagos will now be opened from Friday, the 7th of August for our Muslim worshippers, and on Sunday, the 9th of August for our Christian worshippers.”

The Governor also increased public gatherings capacity from 20 to 50 people.

He noted that worship centres can only be opened on Fridays for Muslim worshippers and Sundays for Christian worshippers.