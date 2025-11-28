Former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has issued a 10-day ultimatum to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to resolve its internal crisis, calling for the dissolution of the recent Ibadan elective convention and the immediate formation of a national caretaker committee.

Lamido made the call on Thursday while addressing his supporters—including former local government chairmen, ex-commissioners, and other political appointees—who paid him a solidarity visit at his Sharada office in Kano.

He expressed concern over the lingering crisis within the party, stating that long-time stakeholders like himself have been sidelined by “new forces” within the PDP.

“The current turmoil in the party is partly linked to efforts to undermine my political relevance,” Lamido said.

He insisted that his legal actions were not aimed at forcing himself into party leadership, but rather to protect the PDP’s legacy and defend his fundamental rights, which he said had been violated.

He stressed that, as things stand, Umar Damagum and Samuel Anyanwu remain the legitimate leaders of the party until their tenure expires on December 8, 2025.

He warned that allowing the party to continue without clear leadership structures could jeopardise the future of aspirants, serving officeholders, and those planning to recontest positions.

“I am pushing for a caretaker committee. I am calling on Wike, Damagum, and others to forgive one another and support the formation of a unified caretaker body,” Lamido said.

The former governor urged PDP leaders to convene a joint meeting to honestly address the party’s challenges and restore it to its rightful place in national politics.

He also appealed to his supporters to remain calm and patient until December 8 to see how events unfold.

PUNCH Online reports that the PDP has been embroiled in a leadership crisis.

The friction intensified after a faction led by the Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, pushed forward with convention preparations despite a ruling by a Federal High Court in Abuja restraining the party from proceeding.

At the same time, another court decision — by an Oyo State High Court — granted the PDP clearance to go ahead with the convention, creating conflicting legal directives and deepening the confusion.

The internal strife further worsened when members of a rival faction, aligned with Nyesom Wike and some national working committee officials, announced a boycott of the Ibadan convention, declaring it illegal and unconstitutional.

Several state chapters — including that of Rivers State — publicly rejected the convention and refused to partake, citing breakdowns in communication and disregard for due process.