A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has convicted and sentenced a 400-level undergraduate of the University of Port Harcourt, Damian Okoligwe, to death by hanging for the murder of his girlfriend, Justina Otuene.

Okoligwe, who was a student of Petrochemical Engineering at UNIPORT, murdered Otuene, a 300-level Biochemistry student of the same institution, on October 20, 2023, at his apartment in Mgbuoba, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

He also dismembered her body, dumped it inside a wheelbarrow, and was about to dispose of the remains before he was arrested.

Delivering judgment on Friday, the trial judge, Justice Chinwe Nsirim-Nwosu, held that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt the three ingredients of a murder case against Okoligwe.

Justice Nsirim-Nwosu described Okoligwe’s actions as intentional, composed, calculated, coordinated, and evil, adding that there was no contradiction in the evidence, proving that he committed the crime.

The judge directed that Okoligwe should be hanged until death.

Speaking outside the courtroom, the prosecution, Charles Mbaba, expressed satisfaction with the judgment, saying it would allow the soul of the late Otuene to rest in peace.

Mbaba added that the judgment would serve as a deterrent to young people who think shortcuts are the best way to succeed.

He said, “Justice has been done and is seen and felt to be done in respect of Justina Otuene. Justina was the only daughter of her parents but was gruesomely murdered by Damian Okoligwe in circumstances suggestive of ritual intentions.

“Today, the court has pronounced him guilty of the murder of Justina Otuene. We hope and believe that with this judgment, the soul of Justina can now have a peaceful repose. I also believe that this judgment will serve as a deterrent to youths who believe shortcuts in life are the only means to get rich quick.”

While the defence counsel declined to comment on the judgment, the deceased’s elder brother, Osatawaji Otuene, said his family is happy with the ruling, adding that it provides relief.

Osatawaji stated, “I feel good. It was a very detailed and well-structured judgment. I really want to commend the judge. It is a relief because at least it is certain that my sister didn’t die for nothing. So it is a relief to the family.”