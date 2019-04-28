Magodo Day 2019: Heritage Bank, Magodo residents promote cultural diversity

Heritage Bank PLC, Nigeria’s most innovative banking service provider, has aligned forces with Magodo Residents Association (MRA) to promote cultural diversity and ensure the success of the maiden edition of Magodo Cultural Day 2019.

The two-day event held between Friday and Saturday with a Business Dinner held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Addressing the organizers at the Dinner, Abiodun Agbaje, Regional Head, Lagos Island, Heritage Bank PLC; said his management was impressed with the response and participation of the residents and others in the cultural exhibition and celebrations.

Agbaje disclosed that, at inception, the Heritage Bank management opted to focus at those areas that other banks had neglected with a view to making a difference and impacting positively on the financial needs of its prospective customers and the society. His words: “Things that are difficult for bigger banks, Heritage Bank has done it successfully. We are open to assisting any investor that share vision and mission with us.”

He said that in line with its mission to create, preserve and transfer wealth across generations, Heritage Bank decided to support this year’s Magodo Cultural Day with the belief that diverse community promotes creativity networking and success.

Agbaje therefore, assured the audience at the event that as long as the MRA members were ready to patronize Heritage Bank, his management would be glad to support the cause again next year and beyond.

Impressed by the success of the outing, Jade Niboro, Chairman, MRA; noted that for the first time, residents were able to come together, connecting. He said that the cultural exposition created the avenue for different families living in the estate to publicly interface with diverse cultures.

His words: “Our culture outlines our identity and influences our behavior. Celebrating our cultural diversity will better make us acknowledge, incorporate and relate with others in the estate. We used the recently concluded Cultural Day event to embrace our diversity. With this celebration, our interaction level will increase, there would be more exchange of ideas, beliefs and cultural traits et al. We are extending an open arm to other cultures and encouraging a healthy exchange of cultures and our residents. We are learning to understand our beliefs and values better.”

Niboro disclosed that the MRA had concluded plans to make the event more elaborate next year, as residents from other estates like Banana, Magodo Phase 1 and others would be invited to grace the occasion.

​The Magodo Cultural Day, tagged “Unity in Diversity” was created in a bid to raise the level of cultural consciousness and awareness in the estate, while simultaneously encouraging interaction and continuous conversation between the residing tribes. With that vision in mind, Magodo cultural day is seen as a means to bring together the diverse tribes residing in the estate to celebrate their different cultures while also celebrating each tribe for its own unique norms, cultural and moral values.