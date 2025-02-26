The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, on Wednesday, revealed that the recent pulling out of Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has placed more burden on the Nigerian military.

He specifically explained that the development placed direct implications on the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), which he said had played a crucial role in countering Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists’ activities across Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

Abubakar, who stated this in Abuja, when he spoke at the first quarter meeting with Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding and Commanders, noted that the withdrawal had disrupted existing regional security frameworks.

“Talking about asymmetric warfare, it is clear that West Africa’s security landscape in the year 2024 remained highly complex. The Sahel region continued to be a hotspot for terrorism and insurgency, with Al-Qaeda-affiliated extremist groups exploiting weak governance structures to expand their influence.

“In the Lake Chad Basin, porous borders have allowed these extremist elements to sustain their activities, posing a persistent threat to regional stability.

“Similarly, the Gulf of Guinea remains vulnerable to maritime crimes, including piracy and illegal oil bunkering, necessitating sustained aerial surveillance and stronger regional cooperation to bolster maritime security.

“Addressing these challenges requires a unified approach, emphasizing coordinated air operations, intelligence sharing, and strategic partnerships.

“Further complicating the regional security environment is the political situation in Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali. The recent withdrawal of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) from ECOWAS has disrupted existing security frameworks.

“This development has direct implications for the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), which has played a crucial role in countering Boko Haram and ISWAP across Nigeria, Niger, Chad, and Cameroon,” the top military echelon explained.

He also warned that Chad was also considering withdrawal, saying the MNJTF’s ability to conduct joint operations would be significantly weakened, and it would place greater responsibility on the Nigerian military.

He called for a more robust, agile and adaptive response from the Nigerian Air Force to fill the gap left by the departing states.

“Strengthening operational readiness, enhancing inter-agency coordination, and leveraging advanced air power will be critical in mitigating these evolving threats as we progress through 2025.”

The CAS also highlighted that porous borders in the Lake Chad Basin had enabled these groups to sustain their activities, posing a persistent threat to regional stability.

"West Africa's security landscape in 2024 remained highly complex. The Sahel region continued to be a hotspot for terrorism and insurgency, with extremist groups taking advantage of weak governance.

“In the Lake Chad Basin, porous borders have allowed these elements to persist, threatening regional stability,” he said.

He also pointed out that maritime crimes in the Gulf of Guinea, including piracy and illegal oil bunkering, required increased aerial surveillance and regional cooperation to bolster security.

On Nigeria’s internal security, the Air Chief commended the progress made in counterinsurgency operations in the North-East and North-West in 2024, citing improved collaboration between the Nigerian Air Force and ground troops.

He, however, warned against emerging threats, including the rise of the Lakurawa group in the North-West and renewed attacks by Boko Haram in the North-East.

“A significant incident in 2024 was the use of drones carrying locally fabricated grenades in a kamikaze role by Boko Haram terrorists to attack our troops in Wajiroko, Damboa LGA. This highlights the growing efforts by terrorists to adopt drone attack technology,” Abubakar said.

The air chief emphasized the need for a comprehensive counter-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle system to protect military personnel and assets.

“It is equally critical to implement a comprehensive and integrated counter-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) system to safeguard our troops and air assets,” he said.