Real Madrid, on Wednesday, secured a commanding 3-1 win over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League knockout round play-offs on Wedneaday, sealing their place in the next stage with an aggregate score of 6-3.

Kylian Mbappé delivered a stellar performance at the Santiago Bernabéu, netting a hat trick to dismantle City’s hopes of a comeback.

The French forward wasted no time, opening the scoring in the 4th minute with an assist from R. Asencio.

He doubled Madrid’s lead in the 33rd minute after a well-placed pass from Rodrygo, putting the Spanish side firmly in control.

Manchester City struggled to break down Madrid’s defence, with Ilkay Gündoğan picking up a yellow card in the 28th minute and Jude Bellingham also booked for Madrid in the 38th minute.

The first half ended 2-0 in favour of Los Blancos.

Mbappé completed his hat trick in the 61st minute, converting a pass from F. Valverde to put the game beyond City’s reach.

A late consolation goal from N. González in stoppage time, assisted by O. Marmoush, was not enough to change the outcome as Madrid cruised to victory.

Despite City’s 51% possession and five goalkeeper saves, their four shots on target failed to trouble Madrid, who managed eight shots on target in a dominant display.

With this victory, Real Madrid advanced to the next stage of the Champions League, while Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City exit the competition.