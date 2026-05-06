Popular Afrobeats star, David Adeleke popularly as Davido has declared his support for the re-election of Ademola Adeleke, expressing confidence in the governor’s chances ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Osun State.

In a statement shared on X on Wednesday, the singer said he had officially inaugurated the Imole Youth Mobilisation Campaign Council and also obtained his membership card of the Accord Party in the state.

Davido said the mobilisation effort is aimed at securing victory for the incumbent governor in the election scheduled for August.

He described the current administration as widely accepted by residents, adding that public support would translate into electoral success.

He wrote, “Yesterday I officially inaugurated the IMOLE YOUTH MOBILIZATION campaign council and also collected my membership card for the ACCORD PARTY in OSUN STATE for the forthcoming Gubernatorial election coming up in August.

“We look forward to a successful re election for Mr Governor … This current administration is one that the people of OSUN love so much .. as it stands now all things being fair it will be a walk over In Jesus name,” he said.