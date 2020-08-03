Motorola Solutions launches new device for small, medium businesses in Sub-Saharan Africa

Global leader in mission-critical communications, Motorola Solutions, launches a new two-way radio device specially designed for small and medium businesses in Sub Saharan Africa.

The MOTOTRBO™ DP540 two-way radio is built for cost-conscious businesses looking to transition to digital technology for reliable and efficient communications.

As demand for digital radio communication rises, small and medium businesses are looking for simple and affordable solutions for their communication needs without the need to compromise on quality.

MOTOTRBO™ DP540 is the perfect tool for users in need of an entry-level digital radio, offering ease of use and powerful digital-enabled features.

The new device, available through certified Motorola Solutions resellers in Sub-Saharan Africa, is based on the ETSI Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) Standard, proven worldwide in affordable digital systems with low complexity.

“In today’s economy, small and medium businesses are constantly under pressure to deliver more, and deliver fast, all while keeping a conscious mind on reducing costs,” said Laurent Tribout, director of Motorola Solutions indirect sales for Sub-Saharan Africa. “With this in mind, we’ve developed a communication solution that holds all the necessary features in one affordable device”

RUGGEDLY VERSATILE, DIGITAL OUT-OF-THE-BOX

One of the risks of migrating from analogue to digital technology is the transition period which can potentially interrupt business operations. To make this transition smooth and easy, the MOTOTRBO™ DP540 can operate on both digital and analogue modes.

In this way, radio users can operate and communicate on their new MOTOTRBO DP540 radios while on the job, as the business transitions to digital technology.

The compact, ruggedly-engineered device is built to withstand harsh conditions and resist corrosion even in the saltiest environments such as seaports and harbours.

It boasts superior audio output and unique features, such as voice announcement customization, allowing users to customize the default voice announcement languages using their own audio files.

MOTOTRBO™ DP540 is also built for multi-language working environments, with special audio profiles designed to deliver enhanced audio quality when speaking languages with distinct rolled “R”s such as French or Afrikaans.

HANDSFREE WHEN SANITATION IS KEY

As in many mission-critical work areas, healthcare workers rely on two-way radio communication for many of their daily tasks.

Whether it’s coordinating patient arrivals, or briefing an ambulance team on the way to a scene.

In many circumstances, such as medical staff treating COVID-19 patients, it is not ideal for personnel to be handling their radio devices.

The portfolio of MOTOTRBO devices, including the new DP540 model, is equipped with a Voice-activated Transmit (VOX) feature, which allows users to operate their radio without the need to press the Push-To-Talk (PTT) button.

Along with compatible earpieces designed for handsfree operation, healthcare workers and other essential workers can keep their hands free and clean.