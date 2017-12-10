MTV unveils panel to select ‘Hottest Nigerian Song of the Year 2017’

Africa’s foremost music and general entertainment Television Network, MTV Base, has announced the return of the MTV Base Roundtable, the most controversial and fiercely debated music list in Nigerian entertainment industry.

This year’s MTV Base Roundtable is tagged 20 Hottest Naija Tracks of 2017; the show will exhibit and decide on the best Nigerian songs of the year.

Deciding this year’s hottest tracks are a panel consisting of the Nigerian music industry heavyweights which includes, MTV Base VJ Ehiz Okoeguale, Universal Music Group Nigeria GM, Ezegozie Eze; Social Media Critic and influencer, Tosin Adeda; Nigerian DJ, Obi Ajuonuma; Digital Media Manager MTV Base, Adetola Adekoya, Cool FM on-air personality/ rapper, N6; Online Entertainment Editor, Pulse Nigeria, Joey Akan; and Beat FM On-air personalities- Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi and Dami Elebe.

To qualify for inclusion in this year’s list, songs must have been released no earlier than November 2016, and will be weighed according to a range of criteria – from impact in the media, to level of “buzz”, and longevity.

Songs under consideration for this year’s list includes; “Small Doctor- Penalty”, “9ice- Living Things”, “Davido- Fall / If ”, “Wizkid- Come Closer / Daddy Yo”, “Mayorkun- Mama”, “Tiwa Savage – All Over”, “Niniola- Maradona”, 2face- Gaaga Shuffle, “Simi- Joromi”, Skales- Booty Language/ Temper Remix, Nonso Amadi- Tonight ”, “Tekno- Yawa”, “Skuki- Pass the Agbara”, “Runtown– For Life”, “Mr Eazi– Leg over”, Olamide- Wo/Pepper dem, “Ycee- Juice”, “Kiss Daniel- Yeba”, “Wande Coal- Iskaba”.

Other songs under consideration include; “B-Red- Fall For You”, “Humblesmith- Focus”, “L.A.X – Run Away”, “Seyi Shay- Yolo Yolo”, Maleek Berry- Been Calling”, “illbliss– Alhaji”.

MTV Base Roundtable 20 Hottest Naija Tracks of 2017 is set to air on MTV Base (DSTV Channel 322) on the 14th of December, 2017 at 4.00pm and 15thof December at 4.00 pm.

You can join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #MTVBaseHottestNaijaTracks and share your own top ten artistes for the year 2017.