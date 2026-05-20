Lagos State lawmaker, Desmond Elliot, has officially withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Surulere 1 constituency in the House of Assembly, citing alleged intimidation of his supporters.

Elliot announced his withdrawal on Wednesday at the Paddington mini stadium in Western Avenue, where the party’s primary was being conducted.

The actor-turned-politician said he made several appeals to the electoral officers to grant his supporters access to the polling venue, but his requests were ignored.

“And of course, in all zones, they’ve been intimidating and stopping us. I want to officially announce my withdrawal from this particular race. This is my ward. If you go outside, those are my people outside,” he said.

He also alleged that many of his supporters were denied access to the polling venue despite repeated appeals to electoral officials.

“They’ve not been allowed,” Elliot stated shortly before announcing his withdrawal from the contest.

Following the development, his supporters staged a peaceful protest and gradually exited the venue alongside him.

“Good luck. Thank you, and God bless you,” he told party members after stepping down from the race.

Elliot explained that he decided to leave the venue to avoid any breakdown of law and order, stressing that no election was worth the loss of lives.

He also called on the APC leadership to ensure a free and fair process during the conduct of its primaries across the state.