MultiChoice announces BBNaija audition dates

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced that the fifth edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show would premiere in July 2020.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Wednesday, the organizers noted that the audition will be done online.

The statement added that the online audition process starts on Wednesday, May 20 till Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Potential contestants are expected to record a two-minute video of themselves stating why they should be picked to be a housemate in season 5 of Big Brother Naija.

Following this, they are to log on to the BBAudition website to fill out the online registration form and upload their videos.

The online audition, they, said, is free and open to interested male and female participants who are of Nigerian nationality with a valid Nigerian passport.

They must be at least 21 years of age by June 1, 2020.

The Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe spoke on the return of BBNaija.

He said, “Big Brother Naija has been widely regarded as one of Africa’s biggest entertainment exports, being the biggest showcase of Nigeria’s diversity outside of core Nollywood. This fifth season promises to be more adventurous, exciting and entertaining, and will undoubtedly be the biggest thing on African television in 2020.”