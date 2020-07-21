MultiChoice offers auto-renewal on DStv, GOtv subscriptions

MultiChoice Nigeria, the leading Pay TV entertainment company in Nigeria, has introduced an auto-renewal payment option for its DStv and GOtv customers. All active and inactive customers on both platforms will now be able to pay and renew their subscriptions automatically by downloading either MyDStv or MyGOtv App, and follow the instructions when they log in.

With the auto-renewal option, customers can now avoid the hassle of long queues at the payment offices or manually renewing their subscription. It is also a great way to ensure physical distancing, which is one of MultiChoice Nigeria’s top priority. The auto-renewal initiative gives customers the option to be billed automatically monthly, quarterly, or annually for their subscriptions, with the choice to cancel at any time.

Chief Customer Officer, Martin Mabutho had this to say “Our customers have spoken, and we have listened. It is our responsibility to ensure that our customers are given the most convenient service. Also putting into consideration, the health of both our customers and front-facing staff, this will encourage people to make a conscious effort in physical distancing.”

With the return of Live Sports, Big Brother Naija and other premium content available on DStv and GOtv, customers need not worry about being cut off while relaxing at home and watching their favourite content.

“We have created and acquired content to ensure that our customers are sufficiently entertained. And with the return of live sports and the most anticipated show in Africa, Big Brother Naija, this is a great way to ensure that customers don’t experience any disruption while watching their favourite shows and never have to miss a thing,” said Martin Mabutho.

Stay connected on these DStv packages; Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga; and GOtv packages: Max and Jolli using the auto-renewal service and ensure your subscription doesn’t expire.

Visit www.dstvafrica.com or www.gotvafrica.com for more information and, download the MyDStv App or the MyGOtv App from the iOS and Android store to find out more and for self-service options.

Download DStv Now to live stream anywhere, anytime.