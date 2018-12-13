Nasarawa Assembly passes financial autonomy bill

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, yesterday, passed into law a bill granting autonomy to the state House of Assembly.

The Speaker, Ibrahim Abdullahi, announced the passage of the bill following a motion by the Majority Leader, Alhaji Tanko Tunga, for the passage of the “Bill for a Law to Provide for Self-Accounting of Nasarawa State House of Assembly and other Matters therewith.”

According to the Speaker, the purpose of the bill was to grant financial autonomy to the state House of Assembly.

His words: “Sometime ago, President Muhammadu Buhari graciously signed into law the financial autonomies of both the legislative and judicial arms of government of various states, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, bills into law.

“Therefore, this House saw the need to further give a legal backing to the autonomy in the state by providing modalities for the smooth, effective and efficient implementation of the financial autonomy by drafting this bill.

“The purpose of this autonomy is to grant real financial autonomy which will now be called Nasarawa State House of Assembly Financial Management Law.”

He directed the clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for the governor’s assent. The House had constituted a Fund Management Committee headed by the Speaker, while other members include, the Majority Leader, the Minority Leader, the Chief Whip, and Clerk of the House, and one other.