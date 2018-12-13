Alleged money laundering: EFCC releases Okupe from custody

A former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan Doyin Okupe, has been released by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, (EFCC).

The PDP had on Monday night by its spokesman, Kolapo Ologbondiyan on his official twitter handle announced the arrest of the former presidential aide.

The Nation had on the 9th of December reported that he was summoned by the EFCC for documentation ahead of his arraignment in court over alleged N162million illicit payments to him and his companies by a former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) and Chanchaga Local Government Area in Niger State.

Doyin on his official twitter handle on Wednesday night announced his release by EFCC.

He said, “The EFCC released me on bail tonight within 48 hours as stipulated by law. I was treated with utmost courtesy. I feel proud and grateful”.