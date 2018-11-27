National Sports Festival: Lagos State will shine again – Prince Adeboye

By Akeem Busari

With few days to the start of the 19th National Sports Festival coming up in the Federal capital territory, Abuja, the Senior Special Adviser on Sports to the Lagos State governor, Prince Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye has expressed optimism that the state would perform well during the championship.

While speaking with the press in his office in Lagos on Monday, Adeboye stated that the state’s athletes are in high spirits and well motivated to do the government and the good people of the state proud again.

“I can tell you that I am confident our athletes would shine once again at the sports festival,” he enthused.

“The athletes and the officials are ready and well motivated to claim top honours in the championship. We thank our amiable governor, Akinwunmi Ambode for providing the enabling environment for sports to thrive and excel in the state,” Adeboye said.

He went on to admonish states sports council against poaching of athletes from other states in their desperate bids to win medals at the championship.

“It is a painful trend that some states poach and offer athletes from other states juicy packages in their quests to do well at all costs.

“The Director- General of Sports in Lagos State, Dr. Kweku Tandoh, a thorough bred professional, in conjunction with other relevant offices has ensured that we continue to discover, train and expose fresh and and younger athletes at all times. Unlike other states that poaches, we are set to lead the ways again with our home grown talents,” Adeboye, who also doubles as the president of Lagos based Smart City football club, said confidently.