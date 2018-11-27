Saif bin Zayed inaugurates second Aqdar World Summit

Lt. General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior on Monday inaugurated the second Aqdar World Summit at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The international event focused on promoting ethical principles and values among individuals and societies with the aim to develop sustainable societies, and support constructive awareness initiatives.

The Summit was organized by the Khalifa Empowerment Program “Aqdar” and Index Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, in partnership with the United Nations, and the National Archives, the Ministry of Education, along with a number of local institutions and entities.

The opening ceremony was attended by HE Dr. Amal Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council; HH Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance; HE Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and a number of high level guests.

The Summit featured an exhibition that includes exhibits from a number of ministries, entities and national institutions, along with a number of UAE universities, educational and academic institutions and international agencies with the participation of more than 50 exhibitors.

The Summit was a constructive dialogue platform featuring a number of youth panels, scientific scission, panel discussion and specialized workshops moderated by renowned speakers and specialists from the region and the world.

The Summit included 7 main sessions discussing the following topics: Sheikh Zayed Strategies on Empowering People; Human Development for Economy Growth; Gender Parity for a Better Society; Sustainable Education for Flourishing Countries; Sustainable Goals and Successful Partnerships; Smart Infrastructure for Sustainable Nations; and Building Countries on Foundation of Justice and Peace.

The Summit’s Agenda included 38 papers, 4 Youth panels, in addition to 38 speakers from a number of countries including UAE, USA, China, India, Russia, Kuwait, Germany, Singapore, Jordan and Egypt.

It also featured 18 workshops that discussed important topics.

Notably, the youth panels were organized by the Ministry of Interior’s Youth Council.