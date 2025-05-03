The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has frowned at continued delays and cancellations of flights by AirPeace, urging the airline to improve on its domestic operations.

But the airline, on the other hand, said it had no regret cancelling or delaying flights to ensure the safety of human lives in adherence to air safety standards.

This is contained in a statement by the Head of Corporate Communications at Air Peace, Ejike Ndiulo, in Lagos.

The Director General of NCAA, during a meeting with management, strongly advised the airline to trim its operations to the size of available aircraft presently in its fleet to mitigate the crisis.

The DGCA asserted that, while the NCAA will continue to support the airlines, the operators MUST comply with the regulations and global best practices.

He warned that the NCAA is increasing its monitoring of flight operations across all airlines to ensure compliance.

However, the airline, in response to the warnings by NCAA, said they operate in accordance with its available aircraft, insinuating that the airline was operating more routes than its available aircraft.

The airline insisted that there was no time it cancelled a flight for the fun of it, saying “safety is and will always remain our cardinal priority. These delays and cancellations are dictated by safety considerations.”

The airline also said its business priority isn’t profit but safety, though it has more aircraft than the authority schedules daily.

Also on the warning that they should cut their coat by their size, Air Peace emphasized it had more aircraft than scheduled for operations daily.

While asserting that the reason that often leads to flight cancellations and delays is beyond the control of any airline, Air Peace emphasized that such decisions are taken in the interest of the passengers.

“It is to be stated that every decision Air Peace has taken since the inception of this airline, whether resulting in a delay, cancellation, or suspension of flight, has been taken in the best interest of safety. And if such situations occur again, we will do the same because we are not ready to compromise safety.

“We do not cancel any flight for the fun of it. It is not our policy to delay or cancel flights without due cause, and when we do, we are often the greater loser financially,” they stated.