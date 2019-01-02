New Year message: 2019, new opportunity to be better leaders, followers – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, in his New Year message, has revealed that 2019 is a new opportunity for Nigerians to be better leaders and better followers.

In the message tweeted on his verified Twitter handle, Jonathan was optimistic as he said that there was a future and hope for Nigeria.

He said, “We do not just have a New Year, we have a new opportunity. A new opportunity to be better leaders and better followers.

“To be better citizens who join hands with our fellow Nigerians, irrespective of region and religion, to bring Nigeria ever closer to the dreams of our founding fathers.”

He added that while 2019 would come with its own challenges, Nigeria will not only survive but will also thrive.

“2019 brings with it its own challenges, but if one sentence should summarise our collective national attitude to those challenges, that sentence is this-Nigeria will survive and thrive, by God’s grace and our collective fidelity to the Nigerian Dream.”

The former president went on to wish Nigerians a happy new year, ” I wish you and your family a Happy New Year. 2019 is the year of better things for Nigeria.”