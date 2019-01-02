Rivers LG recruits 1,900 informants to tackle insecurity

The Chairman, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Mr Samuel Nwanosike, has said his administration has employed over 1,900 youths within the area to help in the fight against crime.

Nwanosike explained that those employed would give information to security agents, adding that such information would help the police and other security agencies to arrest criminals in the area.

Speaking on Monday while proposing a budget of over N4bn for the 2019 fiscal year, the council chairman explained that his administration would not take it lightly with criminals.

Nwanosike, who spoke at Isiokpo, the headquarters of the local government council, warned criminals to stay away from communities in the area, adding that nobody would be spared if caught in acts of kidnapping, armed robbery and other crime.

He pointed out that though the council had in the past assisted security agencies in the fight against crime, he said the campaign against kidnappers would be intensified this year.

“The Ikwerre Local Government Area gave employment to over 1,900 youths to give useful information to security agencies to ensure that we have crime-free communities,” Nwanosike stated.

The council chairman stated that security would take the lion’s share of the budget, while agriculture and poverty alleviation would also have their fair share from the budget.

He stated that the 2019 budget would improve on the gains of last year, adding that achievements were recorded in the areas of crime fighting, agriculture, education, and job creation.