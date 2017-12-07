Nigerian Football Fans Congress holds summit against Libya migrant journeys

The Nigerian Football Fans Congress (NFFC) is set to hold a summit tagged “Red Card to death on the Mediterranean Sea and Sahara Desert”.

The event holds on Friday, December 8 at 10am.

Venue is the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria Secretariat Surulere Lagos.

According to the chief host and National Chairman of the Nigeria Football supporters club, Rev. Samuel Ikpea, the event “is an anti-human trafficking project of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club aimed at finding a quick end to the painful and highly embarrassing deaths of young Africans on the Mediterranean Sea and Sahara Desert”

Ikpea, in a telephone chat with THECITIZEN on Wednesday added that the project was geared towards sensitizing the public of the dangers inherent in dangerous methods of migration in pursuit of the proverbial greener pastures.

The NFSC Chairman decried the harrowing experiences of Nigerians and other African youths in the Libyan slave camps.

“The event will see captains of industry, footballers and officials of the supporters club raising awareness to people still thinking of going through the same deadly Libyan route. We have to stop our youths from these ugly experiences”, Ikpea added.

Ikpea, while alluding to the death of 26 Nigerian women who lost their lives while attempting to cross the Mediterranean sea, said it was the determination of the NFFC to channel the youths towards positive thinking and sports.

He also commended the federal government on its decision to repatriate stranded Nigerians in Libya and other countries.

He said that the move had saved many lives and presented a new lease of life to the returnees.

Ikpea lauded the efforts of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora ,Abike Dabiri-Erewa, for bringing a sense of urgency to the repatriation of Nigerians from Libya.