Tambuwal approves appointment of Waziri of Sokoto

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state has approved the recommendation of the Sultanate council for the appointment of Prof Sambo Junaidu, as the new Waziri of Sokoto.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the Sultanate Council, of the state, Alhaji Umar Ladan, in Sokoto on Wednesday announced the governor’s approval for the appointment.

Ladan sid the governor had also approved the appointment of the new District Heads.

According to him, the new district heads including: Alhaji Kabiru Alhassan, District Head of Wurno and Alhaji Bello Usman, District Head of Dange.

Others appointees are; Alhaji Nasiru Umar, District Head of Dogondaji and Alhaji Sada Dikko, District Head of Gande.

Ladan also said the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, had approved Dec. 9 as the date for the turning of the new Waziri of Sokoto and the four new District Heads.

The new Wazirin Sokoto succeeds his brother, late Dr Usman Junaidu, (85) who died on October 10.