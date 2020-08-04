NIPOST tweets for rescue from FIRS

The Chairman of the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST), Maimuna Abubakar, has alerted the federal government that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) had stolen the mandate of NIPOST.

Abubakar said this in a series of tweets on Sunday.

The NIPOST chairman said the FIRS, which is the agency responsible for assessing, collecting and accounting for tax accruing to the Federal Government, had begun printing stamps.

She subsequently called on Nigerians to ensure that NIPOST gets justice.

Abubakar tweeted, “I am worried for NIPOST, having sleepless nights because of NIPOST. We need the general public to come to our aid; FIRS stole our mandate. FIRS are now selling stamps instead of buying from us. What is happening; are we expected to keep quiet and let FIRS kill and bury NIPOST?

“We need to get our mandate. NIPOST is the sole custodian of national stamps; another agency printing and selling stamps is against the law of the land.”

The NIPOST chairman said the FIRS tactically removed her agency from the finance bill despite the contributions the postal service made to the bill.

She further stated that the postal service had generated over N60bn which had been deposited in the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Abubakar stated, “FIRS did not only steal our stamps but also our ideas. What NIPOST had worked for since 2016; our documents, patent, everything sneaked into finance bill and they tactically removed the name of NIPOST.

“I like to make this clear: NIPOST is the only agency charged with the responsibility of producing adhesive stamps and revenue for the purchase of such stamp accrues to NIPOST. There is nowhere in FIRS Act or Stamp Duty Act where it’s so stated that FIRS can produce stamp or sell stamp.

“Did you know that NIPOST had generated over N60bn in NIPOST CBN account for the Federal Government?

When contacted on the telephone, the Director of Communications and Liaison Department, FIRS, Abdullahi Ismaila, said the agency would not want to comment on the matter.

“We have no comment on this matter,” Ismaila said.

The FIRS and NIPOST have been at loggerheads over the collection of stamp duty on behalf of the Federal Government.

While the Stamp Duty Act 2004 mandated NIPOST to manage the stamp duty, the recent Finance Bill reposed the responsibility on FIRS.