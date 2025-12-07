The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has deferred the date for its maiden annual Public Relations, Reputation, Ideas, Concepts and Excellence (PRICE) Awards and Prizes to January 25, 2026, instead of December 7, 2025, as earlier announced.

The postponement became necessary to balance out and ensure no one is left behind as the observance of Christmas seems to have commenced much earlier for some of the NIPR’s critical stakeholders.

“The NIPR leadership appeals to all stakeholders to take note of the change in date, adjust their calendars and prepare to participate in the event that will not only motivate professionals, practitioners and scholars, but also enhance Nigeria’s global competitiveness in the global public relations ecosystem while strengthening brand equity for all stakeholders, including the NIPR,” Israel Opayemi, Chairman of the Organising Committee, stated.

Opayemi expressed his Committee’s determination and commitment to giving the Nigerian public relations community a best-in-class award administration and ceremony come January 25, 2026.

Envisioned as a credible and enduring platform to identify, celebrate, and elevate outstanding individuals, campaigns, and organisations shaping the public relations landscape across sectors, the development of the PRICE Awards peaked in September 2025 when the President and Chairman, Council of NIPR, Dr. Ike Neliaku, inaugurated a 12-man committee to organise the maiden edition of the Awards.

The inauguration of the Committee followed the NIPR Council’s adoption of the report of a technical team saddled with the responsibility of birthing the award.