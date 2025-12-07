The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has named the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) one of the top five best-performing Federal Government agencies for 2025 under the Transparency and Efficiency Category.

The NCC was recognized alongside the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, which emerged overall best-performing agency; the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, which placed second; as well as the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigerian Ports Authority.

The recognition was announced at the PEBEC Awards and Gala Night held on Tuesday at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

The award celebrates transparency and efficiency in Nigeria’s public service and was presented to the Commission for its “commitment to openness, accountability and operational excellence in Public Service Delivery.”

Receiving the award on behalf of the Commission, the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to sustaining transparency and accountability in its regulatory approach. He noted that these principles remain central to improving industry performance and fostering a conducive environment for telecommunications businesses to thrive.

“The Commission is proud to be listed among the Top Five Best-Performing Federal Government Agencies for 2025. This recognition is an affirmation of the values that guide our work: transparency, accountability, and an unwavering commitment to regulatory excellence. It signals that the reforms we have pursued, the systems we have strengthened, and the decisions we have taken are yielding the right results.

“For us at the NCC, this honour is both a validation and a responsibility. It reassures us that we are on the right path, and at the same time challenges us to deepen our commitment to the Nigerian people

“As an economic regulator, our mandate is to create an environment where operators can thrive—an environment that attracts investment and sustains healthy competition, ensuring consumers enjoy the best possible choices.

“Nigerians can rest assured that we will not rest on our oars. We remain fully committed to ensuring that the telecom consumer receives the highest quality of service, supported by a fair, transparent, and competitive industry. We will also continue to strengthen our collaborations with all stakeholders—because meaningful progress in our sector can only be achieved through shared commitment and collective action,” Dr. Maida stated.

Speaking at the awards, the PEBEC Director-General, Zahrah Mustapha-Audu, said the event was organised to celebrate reform champions and highlight progress made in improving the country’s business climate.

“This evening is not merely an awards ceremony; it is a powerful affirmation of possibilities, honouring the champions who have moved beyond compliance, embracing excellence as the new standard for public service delivery.

“The achievements we acknowledge are the tangible result of collective resolve to make Nigeria the most attractive and predictable competitive destination for business in Africa.

“Under the unwavering leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, and the active chairmanship of Vice President Sen. Kashim Shettima, our reform efforts have been characterised by intentionality, accountability, and the strategic deployment of data.

“We understand that to fix the operational environment for businesses, we must first fix the government’s framework.”

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who chairs the council, said the awards reflect the government’s commitment to a more efficient and competitive public service.

“The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council has spent the last couple of years championing reforms that speak to the whole of our economic aspirations.

“The reforms that make it easier to do business, that restore your best confidence, that ensure our institutions work in the spirit of national growth.

“Tonight, we salute the men and women driving these institutions, when we commit to working together across MDAs, across states and across sectors, Nigeria wins,” he said.