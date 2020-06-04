NNPC unveils COVID-19 contact-tracing app

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said it has developed a COVID-19 contact-tracing software application that can be deployed in all its locations across the country.

The corporation disclosed this in a statement by its spokesman, Dr. Kennie Obateru, in Abuja yesterday.

It said the idea was in line with the Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE) agenda of the present leadership of the corporation.

According to Obateru, the NNPC continues to show the commitment to continually deploy Information and Communications Technology (ICT) for the purposes of operational efficiency and accountability within the corporation’s system.

He quoted the corporation’s Group General Manager, Information Technology Division (ITD), Danladi Inuwa, as saying that the novel app was part of the NNPC’s sectoral contribution to curb spread of the pandemic within its formations, ministries, departments and agencies of the government.

“The contacts-tracing Solution is ready to be deployed, all the technical testing have been done and the solution is ready to go live.

“Everywhere you go around NNPC locations will be covered by this novel application, which will reveal all information about persons visiting any official.”